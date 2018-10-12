First Alert: Feels like Fall on this Friday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Good morning! Statewide we are waking up early on this Friday to our coolest morning since Spring; temperatures across our area have dropped down into the low/mid 50s.
Thanks to some sunshine this afternoon, highs for our day will climb into the seasonable 70s. A northerly breeze will continue to funnel cooler and drier air into our atmosphere.
Finally - after a long, long delay, it will finally feel like Fall.
Expect cool, dry weather for those Friday night Fever football games tonight.
The best part about this forecast? It looks like we stay this way through the weekend and next week!
Sunny, pleasant afternoons will give way to comfortably cool nights... for the next seven days, highs make the 70s and lower 80s, overnight lows will drop into the 50s.
