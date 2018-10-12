Food for Thought 10/11

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Zoe’s Kitchen (7218 Eastchase Parkway): 100
Seafood Bistro (1651 Perry Hill Road): 99
Panera Bread (7224 Eastchase Parkway): 99
Alley Bar (177 Commerce Street): 98
Pizza Perfect (428 Commerce Street): 98
LOW SCORES
CiCi’s Pizza (981 Ann Street): 86
Priority item: Lettuce in salad bar at improper temperature
Budget Meat & Grocery (4444 Troy Highway): 87
Priority Item: Employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands
J’s Wing Master (2710 E. South Boulevard): 89
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine; Construction buckets used to store food
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.