3 Former AU quarterbacks speak at women’s conference

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Auburn’s Women’s Philanthropy Board (WPB) gathered Friday today to find out how women can get the best bang for their buck.
“Today we are proud to host our 2018 Fall Colloquium and Luncheon,” said Executive Director of Cary Center, WPB, Sidney James. “We want them to feel empowered, to feel like they learned something, and to feel energized to be the best they can be in practicing financial and philanthropic responsibility.”
Speakers included former Auburn quarterbacks who are taking their field experience into the financial world.
“The one thing you can take from any kind of sport that you may play is learning to overcome adversity, to learn how to handle success, and how to, in my opinion, always have a team approach,” explained former QB Stan White.
“I think it’s interesting for this group to be able to listen to three people with a lot of knowledge in the difference areas of the insurance business when we’re not trying to sell them something,” added another QB, Randy Campbell.
One speaker, former QB Ben Leard, said that women have more power now than ever and he’s using this opportunity as a chance to teach women how to best set themselves up for the future.
“People need to understand that the days of men carrying the torch way back when, those have passed and understand that women have a very powerful voice in society today," Leard said, "and it needs to be respected. It needs to be heard, and they need advisement just like anybody else would at particular times.”
Since its establishment in 2002, Women’s Philanthropy Board has provided more than $700,000 to support student scholarships, faculty and programs in the Auburn University College of Human Sciences.
