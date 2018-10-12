Friends remember Montgomery businessman Greg Calhoun

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Greg Calhoun would sit in the barber’s chair at Howard’s every two weeks and let Prince Howard do what he does best - fully trusting Howard to get it just right with the blade clipper.
Howard laughed at the thought, but it’s a knowing laugh from a man who cut Calhoun’s hair for 40 years. Calhoun’s death in California Thursday morning still hasn’t settled in for Prince Howard. Friends say the entrepreneur had been ill for some time.
“Horrible. This is a very sad moment for me," Howard said.
While Greg Calhoun was best known for starting the Calhoun Foods grocery store chain in 1984, Howard says Calhoun was so much more than a businessman.
“He was never deterred," Howard said.
Greg Calhoun was said to be someone who was always thinking ahead, dreaming and wanted the best for Montgomery. If one idea didn’t work out, well, Greg Calhoun just swept it away and kept moving.
“What made him tick was he was always thinking about tomorrow," Howard said
Montgomery attorney Tyrone Means said from his downtown law office he last talked with Calhoun about two weeks ago. Means had done some legal work for Calhoun in the past.
“He seemed to be in good spirits. I reflect on the golf tournaments he put on for the sickle-cell foundation,” Means said.
Prince Howard says he’ll miss his old friend, not just because he was a long time customer but what he meant to Montgomery and to him personally.
“He was an amazing personality. I never saw him down," Howard recalled.
Prince Howard says his longtime client was the quite the tipper often adding $25 to his haircut bill.
Never again will Greg Calhoun sit in his favorite chair and get a gentleman’s haircut, but his longtime barber and confidant will always remember a friend who was a cut-above in loyalty and goodness.
