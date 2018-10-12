Guest Editorial: Bullying

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - There is no substitute for the value of a good education. However, students cannot learn when they do not feel safe.
Far too many of our young people have fears about their personal safety in and outside of the classroom due to bullying.
The National Center for Education Statistics reports that a child is bullied at school every seven minutes. When this serious issue is not addressed, it severely impacts the well-being of all youth involved and can lead to excessive absences or other damaging behaviors.
My office, along with the Helping Montgomery Families Initiative (HMFI) and Montgomery Public Schools (MPS), developed the "Bullying Stops With Me" program to help young people reach out about troubling situations using a medium they are comfortable with.
By texting "nobully" to 444999, students will receive a message asking for their information, the bully's information, and what school they attend.
The messages are sent straight to me, reviewed, and are then shared with the staff at HMFI, who follow up with the child and their parents or guardias to begin addressing the issue immediately.
October is National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month. Please join me in encouraging our children to pledge to end bullying in our schools once and for all.
