Less than a month from general election: a look at the Maddox campaign

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Longtime Tuskegee resident Cal Wilson enjoys it when candidates come to visit Macon county.
“It puts a special token on you,” said Wilson. “It makes it seem as thought that your kind is important.”
And as the campaign season comes to a close, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox continued his bus tour around the state.
“The fact is people want us to come to their city, come to their town, and I’m excited to do so," Maddox said.
Maddox visited Tuskegee Thursday afternoon and plans to visit cities including Chatom, Selma, Prattville and Birmingham. He said many communities he visits have never seen a governor or gubernatorial candidate.
He also said he feels confident about the financial support he is receiving.
“Since the primary we have stayed within a half a million dollars of the governor. In fact we have as much cash on hand as she does as we close out this race," Maddox said.
Maddox has $500,339 in campaign contributions left to spend. His opponent Governor Kay Ivey has $585,888. Since July of 2017, Maddox spent $1.66 million in campaign contributions, and Ivey has spent $5.73 million.
And as the election nears, Maddox’s campaign continues to push his message.
“Right now across Alabama dozens of volunteers are making phone calls at this moment,” Maddox said.
The general election is Nov. 6.
