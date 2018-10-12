Lindsey Buckingham sues Fleetwood Mac for kicking him out

(CNN) - It's another soap opera for Fleetwood Mac.
Lindsey Buckingham is suing his former bandmates, after he was kicked out of the group.
The guitarist-singer was told earlier this year that the band was going to tour without him.
He said he is ready and willing to take the stage and, as a result, should be paid his fair share of the profits.
Fleetwood Mac has had its share of bumpy moments over the decades.
Buckingham and long-time girlfriend Stevie Nicks ended their relationship in the late 1970s.
Around that same time, bassist John McVie and his wife, keyboardist Christine McVie, divorced.
Despite those two break-ups, all four remained in the band with drummer Mick Fleetwood.
Shortly after that the group released its legendary album "Rumours," which has sold over 40 million copies across the globe.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.