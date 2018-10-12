Man charged in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged a 42-year-old man in a September shooting.
According to Captain Regina Duckett, Benitez Sankey is charged with first-degree assault in connection to the shooting on Sept. 28 in the 3900 block of Woodley Road. The victim sustained a serious gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The initial investigation indicated the shooting stemmed from an argument over narcotics, and Sankey was identified as the suspect. He was arrested Thursday.
