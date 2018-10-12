Nevada Senate race could test Kavanaugh impact

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks at a roundtable event at the Nevada Urban Chamber of Commerce, in Las Vegas. In the high-stakes race for Senate in Nevada, Democrat Jacky Rosen is taking on one of the biggest names in GOP politics by painting Sen. Dean Heller as someone without firm principles. (AP Photo/John Locher) (AP)