Pike Road fire officials address concerns about The Feed Lot

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An iconic Pike Road business damaged in a fire is back open. The Feed Lot store is operating with limited services out of an auxiliary building on site.
The Pike Road Fire Department is now addressing some of the concerns about the building that has been smoldering for days.
Pike Road Fire Chief Matt Missildine says Saturday’s fire at The Feed Lot Store was one of the most difficult blazes his department has ever battled.
“It was beyond what we were able to stop. We hate that. It just got too far on us too quick,” said Pike Road Fire Chief Matt Missildine.
Missildine points to a number of factors that made it challenging.
“One the size of the building, and two the type of construction - this is a steel building,” said Missildine.
Although the fire is under control, nearly a week later smoke and small flames can still be seen in the portion of the building where the feed warehouse was located.
“That material is bags on palettes. So the fire gets down in there and water from the exterior is not able to penetrate down in there to the fire and get it put out,” said Missildine.
Firefighters have made several trips throughout the week to put water on the hot spots.
“Without doing a partial demolition of the building, they are not able to completely extinguish the fire,” said Missildine.
With the safety of the structure a concern and the store back open, a different approach is being taken.
“In talking with the owner and fire marshals office the best plan we could come up with was to maintain it where it is until they are ready to demolish the building, and have a plan to haul it off site so it minimizes the impact to the operation," said Missildine.
The manager of The Feed Lot says the next step will be getting the damaged area cleaned up. They are currently working through the insurance and permitting process.
The Fire Marshal’s Office was asked to investigate due to the scale of the fire loss. Their investigation has been completed, and the fire has been ruled undetermined at this time.
