Several high school games postponed due to hurricane

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Several high school football games have been postponed until Saturday, Monday or a later date due to damage from Hurricane Michael in southeast Alabama.
* The Dothan at Northview (Dothan) game at Rip Hewes Stadium has been moved to Saturday at 7 p.m.
* The Ashford at Headland contest has been moved to Saturday at 7 p.m.
* The Barbour County at Ariton game has been moved to Monday at 7 p.m.
* And the New Brockton at Samson matchup has been moved to Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced the changes on Thursday afternoon.
The Geneva County Board of Education said on Thursday that the game between Slocomb High School and Pike County will be played, either at Slocomb, or at Samson High’s stadium if Slocomb’s power is not restored by noon on Friday.
