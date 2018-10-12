Suspect arrested after woman robbed at gunpoint

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged after a woman was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, MPD charged Quendarius Tyler in connection to a robbery of a person at around 11:30 p.m. The victim advised she was help up at gunpoint in the 5200 block of Jack Pine Drive and was robbed of personal property.
Tyler was taken into custody by MPD shortly after the crime. The victim was not injured.
