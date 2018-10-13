Auburn leads 17-13 at half against Vols

“Of course, Jeremy Pruitt, we’ve faced him numerous times. We know each other very well. I think he’s got a talented set of defensive guys,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said earlier in the week. “It looks very similar to what it has in the past. Like I said, the advantage they’ve got is they have two weeks to prepare and get healed up and all that. The way we are right now, our backs are against the wall with how we want to finish this thing. Playing at home, I expect our group to be extremely hungry on Saturday.”