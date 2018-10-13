Auburn leads 17-13 at half against Vols

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Auburn holds a 17-13 halftime lead over Tennessee, surviving two Jarrett Stidham interceptions.
Senior back Chandler Cox scored on a toss sweep from inside the 5-yard line to cap a 14 play, 75-yard drive as Auburn opened the 11 a.m. kickoff with a touchdown to ease a restless home crowd.
The Tigers converted three third downs on the drive. The Vols responded to make the score 7-3 with a 42-yard field goal to end an impressive drive that mixed runs and short passes.
The second Auburn drive opened up with a Stidham completed pass, and ended with a 17-yard field goal after a first and goal. The drive totaled nine plays and covered 73 yards.
Vol quarterback Jarrett Guarantano completed a crucial third down toss of 30 yards to keep a Vol drive alive as the first quarter concluded with Auburn ahead 10-3, but Tennessee in Auburn territory.
The Vol drive stalled on Auburn’s 31 where the Tigers blocked the field goal. The ball went out of bounds in Tennessee territory. A swing pass to Ryan Davis started the Auburn drive but Stidham, under pressure, threw an interception, caught by the Vol’s Bryce Thompson.
The Vols converted another third down on a pass to Auburn’s 43 where Juan Jennings hauled in a high Guarantano toss.
Tennessee tied the game on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Guarantano to all-purpose back Ty Chandler.
The next Auburn possession started with confusion on the kickoff return and a first down inside the 15. Auburn faced third and long when Stidham hit Seth Williams for a huge first down.
The drive ended on the Vol side of the field with Stidham’s second interception on a reverse pass.
The ensuing Vol drive started with two running plays for no gain and then a sack forced a Tennessee punt.
After a running play by JaTarvious Whitlow, who is nursing a hurt shoulder, Stidham found speedy receiver Anthony Schwartz on a short pass that became a 76-yard touchdown when Schwartz outran the Vol defensive backfield.
Auburn called a time out with 1:47 on the next Tennessee drive before half but a Vol punt landed inside the Tiger five. An Auburn punt left the Vols just yards on their side of midfield.
The Vols drove into Auburn territory where Brent Cimaglia tried and made a 45-yard field goal to end the first half scoring.
Auburn entered the Tennessee game 4-2 overall, and 1-2 in the SEC but still ranked 21 in the AP poll, three spots ahead of the team the Tigers lost to on Oct. 6, Mississippi State.
Auburn struggled offensively last Saturday, registering just three field goals in Starkville.
The Tigers and Vols haven't met since 2013, and it's the first time since 2008 they've played at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn leads the all-time series with the Vols, 28-21-3, and has won the last six.
Auburn was one of eight SEC teams in the top 25, including five of seven teams in the SEC West.
Tennessee came into Auburn after a bye week and a loss on the road to the nation's second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The Vols are 2-3 overall, and 0-2 in the conference.
Tennessee is coached by former Nick Saban assistant Jeremy Pruitt.
“Of course, Jeremy Pruitt, we’ve faced him numerous times. We know each other very well. I think he’s got a talented set of defensive guys,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said earlier in the week. “It looks very similar to what it has in the past. Like I said, the advantage they’ve got is they have two weeks to prepare and get healed up and all that. The way we are right now, our backs are against the wall with how we want to finish this thing. Playing at home, I expect our group to be extremely hungry on Saturday.”
The Vols next host top-ranked Alabama on Oct. 20.
Auburn travels to take on Ole Miss for an Oct. 20 game in Oxford.
