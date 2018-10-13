Auburn man killed in Saturday morning crash

MACON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 claimed the life of an Auburn man Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
According to ALEA, Jeremy Maurice Dowdell, 32, crashed in his GMC Yukon around 4:45 a.m. near mile marker 47 - about three miles south of Auburn. Officials said Dowdell’s vehicle left the road and overturned.
ALEA reports Dowdell was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Troopers are still investigating.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.