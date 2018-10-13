Brundidge man held on drug charges after pursuit, chase through field

TROY, AL (WSFA) - After a police chase in vehicles and through a field, Troy Police on Thursday charged Ethan James Arnold, 29, of Brundidge with felony drug trafficking (methamphetamine), felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and driving with a revoked license.
Police said they tried to stop Arnold on U.S. 231 south of Troy near Pike County Road 5522, but the suspect refused to stop and drove north on 231.
After a short pursuit, he stopped on U.S. 231 before bailing out of his vehicle and running across three lanes of traffic into a field.
As Arnold ran he threw plastic bags from his pockets, police said. He was taken into custody in the field by police with the help of Pike County Sheriff's deputies. Police said the bags contained meth, and that the suspect also had cocaine in bags in his pockets.
Arnold is in the Pike County Jail. The total bond on all charges was set at $52,500.
