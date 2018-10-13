1 dead, 2 injured in Opp crash

OPP, AL (WSFA) - The Opp Police Department and Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night.
According to OPD, officers and Opp Fire Department units responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of the Opp Bypass and Cool Springs Road. OPD advises a Ford Windstar van carrying two people was driving westbound on Cool Springs Road, attempting to cross the bypass, when it hit a Toyota Highlander, carrying one person.
The passenger of the van was dead at the scene, and the driver sustained severe injuries, and was air-lifted to a hospital.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to the Mizell Memorial Hospital Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
