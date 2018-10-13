Faulkner drops close game, suffers third straight loss

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles fell in a close one on the road at Edward Waters Saturday for their third consecutive loss. The 15-13 loss on the road drops the Eagles to 3-4 on the season and 0-3 in conference play.
The Tigers didn’t score at all after the first quarter but that wasn’t a problem as they held the Faulkner offense at bay.
Josh Gaines tallied a second-quarter rushing score with the Eagles down 15-0. His score made it 15-7.
Then in the opening moments of the fourth quarter, Faulkner added another rushing touchdown after a lengthy drive, but failed to even the score on the two-point conversion.
Trailing 15-13, Faulkner traded empty possessions with Edward Waters.
The Eagles were looking to push through with a little over a minute remaining in the contest but fell short on third down. Facing 4th and 1 just outside the Edward Waters 20-yard line, the Eagles went for it.
It was a move that didn’t pan out as the Faulkner rush attempt was stopped short of the line to gain. Edward Waters took over and kneeled twice before the game was theirs.
Freshman quarterback Jayce Fisher got the start under center for the Eagles.
The Eagles now turn their sights to Webber International. The Eagles will be back at home as the two teams clash at 6:30 p.m.
