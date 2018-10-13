First Alert: Beautiful fall weekend underway

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A beautiful fall weekend is underway in central and south Alabama.
It’s a great day to get outside! Today’s highs will warm to the upper 70s under blue skies. Tonight will be comfortable and cool with lows near 60.
Tomorrow will be a bit warmer than today with temperatures warming to the mid 80s in places. It may not be sweater weather, but it will still be pretty with sunny skies!
Low-end rain chances return Monday and Tuesday. Neither day will be a washout, but isolated showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
Sunny, cooler weather returns Wednesday with the passing of another frontal boundary. This will simply serve to reinforce our fall weather, and temperatures will return to the 70s under mostly sunny skies for the second half of the week.
