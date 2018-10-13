Food Bank of East Alabama to move into new building

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - The Food Bank of East Alabama will soon have a new place to call home.
“They’ve been running out of room for a while and they’re building," said Auburn City Manager Jim Buston. "Their amount of people that they are needing to serve and their need has been growing but they didn’t have enough space to house the food that they needed to house.”
The food bank’s new location will be right next door at 375 Industry Drive, and the 400,000 square-foot building will double storage space.
“So, they have been looking for more space, but they are a food bank and they are nonprofit. So, they came to the city asking for some assistance and it was fortunate that the industrial development board had a building right next door,” said Buston.
The building that is currently owned by IDB has been appraised for over $1.5 million, but IDB will sell the building to the food bank for $900,000.
The move is expected to happen in early 2019.
