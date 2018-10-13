Friday Night Fever Week 8: Scores & highlights

Friday Night Fever Week 8: Scores & highlights
(Carlson, Morgan)
By WSFA Staff | October 12, 2018 at 8:08 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 8:08 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s week 8 of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

[TAP OR CLICK FOR THE FEVER SCOREBOARD]

  • Catholic vs. BTW [RECAP]
  • Trinity vs. Dale County [RECAP]
  • Evangel vs. Autauga Academy [RECAP]
  • Georgiana vs. Elba [RECAP]
  • McKenzie vs. Florala [RECAP]
  • Charles Henderson vs. Carroll [RECAP]
  • Pike Lib vs. Monroe Academy [RECAP]
  • Andalusia vs. Escambia County [RECAP]
  • Straughn vs. Wicksburg [RECAP]
  • Brantley vs. Red Level [RECAP]
  • Luverne vs. Highland Home [RECAP]
  • Prattville Christian vs. Bullock County [RECAP]
  • Wetumpka vs. Benjamin Russell [RECAP]
  • Lanier vs. Carver [RECAP]
  • Prattville vs. Jeff Davis [RECAP]
  • Selma vs. Stanhope Elmore [RECAP]
  • Southside Selma vs. Montgomery Academy [RECAP]
  • Lakeside vs. Edgewood [RECAP]
  • Lee-Scott vs. Bessemer [RECAP]
  • Beulah vs. St. James [RECAP]
  • Beauregard vs. Greenville [RECAP]
  • Russell County vs. Eufaula [RECAP]
  • Auburn vs. Smiths Station [RECAP]
  • Central-Phenix City vs. Lee [RECAP]

[SHARE YOUR SCORES AND PICTURES IN THE FEVER FAN ZONE FACEBOOK GROUP]

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.