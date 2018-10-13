Huntingdon notches first win, 52-17, over Brevard

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks secured their first win of the season with a 52-17 win over Brevard College before a happy crowd at Samford Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Hutingdon, 1-4, and 1-2 in the conference, came into the game after a loss at Maryville where they notched just 13 points in the defeat. The Hawks go on the road for their next game, a 3 p.m. Oct. 20 matchup at Averett University in Danville, Va.
The Hawks came into the game surrendering more than 40 points, and about 560 yards per game in the 2018 season. Maryville was the first loss of more than two touchdowns for the Hawks.
Brevard College, located in Brevard N.C., came into the Capital City after a thrilling 41-36 win over Methodist University. The Tornados, 1-4, also are members of the USA South Athletic Conference.
