Local churches feed teams before football games

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - First Baptist Church has been feeding the Sidney Lanier High School Poets football team before Friday night games for nearly three years now.
“We started this out feeding them before a couple of the games,” said Youth Pastor Russell McCrory. “That just turned into something bigger. The people from our church realized this is something worth investing in, so we began to feed them before every home game. The next year it became every home and away game. It went from feeding their stomachs to feeding them for life.”
Now, the church provides a prayer breakfast in the morning as well as an afternoon dinner before the game. McCrory said the relationship he and the other pastors have built with the team and coaches has gone further than just breaking bread on Fridays. McCrory and one of his associate pastors now serve as chaplains for the Poets.
“There’s nothing better than the community coming together to support these guys,” McCrory said.
Sidney Lanier High School head football coach Marvin Cunningham said the church’s efforts make a difference in his players.
“You can see the difference,” said Cunningham. “Our kids just change not only football-wise...in their school.”
He said it teaches them a number of lessons.
“It’s just wonderful,” said Cunningham. “I think the main thing is that it lets our kids know that there are people out in the world who really care about you and who will give you a hand if you need one. They inspire our kids to go out and help other people also.”
Senior defensive tackle Samuel Blackshear said he and his teammates are thankful for the support.
“They’re there for us,” said Blackshear. “Whether it’s football or outside of football, they make sure we’re taking care of. We really appreciate that.”
First Baptist is not the only church that has adopted a local team for game day. Robert E. Lee High School’s team usually receives a meal from Morningview Baptist Church. McCrory said Trinity Presbyterian Church fed Carver High School’s football team on Friday as well.
This week, First Baptist fed both Lanier and Lee because members of the congregation expressed the desire to serve both teams.
McCrory said each week a different Sunday School group volunteers to take turns supplying food for the meal. He said he hopes these efforts encourage other community groups to be a part of their local youth and support them however they can.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.