Lots left to clean up in hardest hit areas of Houston County

Columbia, AL (WSFA) - Houston County officials say the eastern part of county was the hardest hit from Hurricane Michael in our state.
The sound of chainsaws ring through the air in the small town of Columbia as trees are carved from homes. Roofs looked like waterfalls dangling from buildings, and buying necessities in the town can’t happen.
Roughly 800 people have been in the dark since Hurricane Michael hit Wednesday. The mayor doesn’t expect power to be restored until next week.
Friday, the town finally got the equipment needed to restore running water.
Columbia Mayor Rhonda Freeman said each day they’re getting a little closer to normal.
“We’ve been working just as hard as we can to get it back normal,” said Freeman.
In the days since the hurricane they’ve done a lot -- but there is a lot left to do.
"We got a mess to clean up. Anybody willing to come with a rake or a chainsaw, we’d welcome it," said Freeman.
People living in the town needing a hot meal are asked to visit the Senior Citizen Center.
