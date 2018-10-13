Main Street Wetumpka rolls out new branding, prepares for growth

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Preserving the historic integrity and charm of its downtown is the focus of Main Street Wetumpka. The organization is hoping with new branding they can empower this community of business owners and residents.
Market Shoppes is an artisan and boutique mall nestled in the heart of Downtown Wetumpka.
“We have about 30 to 40 different vendors from all over. We sale everything from new clothing to locally made art," said Katie Martin, owner of Market Shoppes.
Last year Martin relocated the business to Wetumpka. A decision she said was the perfect fit.
“We have seen a tremendous amount of growth not only in our particular business, but in the businesses relocating here. The foot traffic has increased in just the year we have been here,” said Martin.
According to Main Street Wetumpka, including governmental entities, non-profits and businesses, there are over 85 different operations going on in downtown.
“It has been quite amazing to watch,” said Main Street Wetumpka executive director Jenny Stubbs.
Stubbs said more than 15 of those retail and service operations have made a home here in downtown since this organization designated back in 2016. The growth can still be seem walking around the area.
“You will notice dumpsters and caution cones everywhere because you have buildings being renovated a lot of different things happening," said Stubbs.
Seeking to continue to bring economic vitality to downtown Wetumpka the organization has rolled out new branding.
“We have learned our identity involves a lot of art and history,” said Stubbs.
With taglines like "We Can Together!" and "Love this Place!" the hope is to create unity and continue to see this area flourish.
“We are acting as a catalyst for change, but a conduit for different entities to come together, collaborate, and make downtown a revitalized historic district,” said Stubbs.
Main Street Wetumpka is one of 23 designated Main Street Alabama communities. It is a membership driven organization.
Click here to learn more about Main Street Wetumpka.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.