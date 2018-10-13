Officer pulls gun on students during school drill

BAYTOWN, TX (KTRK/CNN) – A misunderstanding could have turned deadly.
Students playing armed intruders came face-to-face with a real gun, when a DARE officer thought the danger was real.
Hundreds of parents recently got a letter from Clark Elementary in Baytown. It details a mix-up with potentially serious consequences.
On Wednesday, during an emergency drill with a hostage situation scenario, a Baytown Police DARE officer drew his gun on two high school theater students who were carrying fake wooden guns.
Apparently, the officer wasn’t aware of the drill. He heard “lockdown” over the intercom and responded.
Beth Dombrowa, a spokeswoman for the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District, said the officer immediately figured out what was happening.
"He’s a good officer, then,” said Samantha Kibodeaux, a parent. “He knew what the situation was and how to decipher that situation.”
No one was hurt during the confusion.
When asked what would have happened if the officer had fired his gun, Dombrowa said: “Well, he didn’t. You have to commend the officer. He responded to what he thought was an active scene and realized almost immediately it was a drill.”
Jarea Keiser, another parent, also finds no fault.
"I was happy that the person made the decision to act to protect my children and to protect the teachers who teach my children," she said.
The district said it fully informs the community ahead of emergency drills.
And Keiser remembers her notification.
How the officer didn’t know is unclear. The district said if there’s something that they can do better, they will.
Keiser and Kibodeaux said they’re satisfied with how the situation was handled.
"He was honestly just doing his job, at the end of the day," Kibodeaux said.
Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.