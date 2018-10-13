Troy upset on road, 5-game winning streak snapped

LYNCHBURG, VA (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans, for the first time since Sept. 1, have lost a football game. The Trojans (5-2) fell on the road at Liberty (3-3) 22-16.
The Flames scored with two minutes to play in the game and converted a two-point conversion after trailing 16-14.
The absence of Troy Kaleb Barker - lost for the year with a torn ACL - may have been felt Saturday as he provides a dual-threat behind center.
Sawyer Smith stepped into the starting role for the Trojans Saturday and threw for just 135 yards and rushed for just 15 yards.
The Trojans' lone touchdown came as time was expiring in the first quarter. Smith found Deondre Douglas on a nice pass to the end zone the Douglas pulled down.
Tyler Sumpter hit field goals from 38, 50, and 26 yards. His last field goal gave Troy a 16-14 lead over Liberty with 12:48 in the game.
Troy was unable to finish off drives on each of the possessions ending in field goals. Each scoring drive that ended in a field goal lasted at least 10 plays.
The final field goal came after the Trojans got into a 1st and goal situation. A penalty and incomplete passes forced the Trojans to kick.
Liberty, on the other hand, found the big play when it needed to and three of the biggest plays came on its game-winning drive.
It was a drive that spanned 12 plays and 89 yards. The Flames overcame a 3rd and 11 on a 27-yard pass completion and a 3rd and 10 to move into scoring position.
The Flames pounded the ball on the ground to pick up a few more first downs and before they knew it, the Liberty Flames were knocking on the door of an upset.
On 1st and goal from the Troy 9, they moved a step closer. Quarterback Stephen Calvert threw a jump ball up to B.J. Farrow who won the battle over Troy’s Marcus Jones. Furrow pull the ball down as if he were rebounding a basketball for the Liberty score. 20-16 Flames.
A two-point conversion pushed the Flames ahead by 6 and ensured that Troy would need a touchdown and an extra-point to win.
Like it had all day, the Troy offense sputtered. It imploded, actually.
A false start kicked off the drive and then consecutive incomplete passes before an intentional grounding on third down pushed the Trojans to 4th and 16. Smith was sacked on fourth and the Flames could begin the celebration.
The Flames kneeled the clock down as far as they could before they had to punt it away with 13 seconds to play.
Troy got off more plays but neither were in the end zone.
The Flames completed the upset over the streaking Trojans.
A positive coming out of this game for Troy is that B.J. Smith eclipsed 100 yards for the third-straight game. He’s the first Troy back to do so since DeWhitt Betterson in 2004.
The Trojans will be off next Saturday and will now prepare for its rival South Alabama. It’ll be the Battle for the Belt from Mobile, Tuesday Oct. 23. That game will kick at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
