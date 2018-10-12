Alabama dances for homecoming, defeats Missouri 39-10

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Missouri held tight with Alabama for a quarter, but the Crimson Tide cruised to a homecoming win, 39-10.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide scored the game’s final 26 points after Missouri (3-3, 0-3 SEC) cut Alabama’s lead to 13-10 late in the first quarter.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the offense again, throwing for 265 yards on 12 of 22 passing and three touchdowns. Tagovailoa left the game in the third quarter after going down on a non-contact play. Tagovailoa was replaced by Jalen Hurts, who threw for 115 yards on 7 of 8 passing.
The Crimson Tide (7-0, 4-0 SE) had 564 total yards in their lowest scoring game of the year. The usual suspects remained productive.
Damien Harris (14 carries, 62 yards, one touchdown), Najee Harris (13 carries, 56 yards) and Josh Jacobs (9 carries, 52 yards) led the rushing attack.
Tagovailoa’s favorite target continued to be Jerry Jeudy, who had 147 yards and a score on three receptions. DeVonta Smith had 100 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Crimson Tide were able to hold Missouri quarterback Drew Lock to only 142 passing yards. Savion Smith also intercepted two of Lock’s passes. Alabama held Missouri to only 70 yards on the ground.
Alabama returns next week on the road against Tennessee at 2:30 p.m.
First Quarter
Alabama 7, Missouri, 0 - Tua Tagovailoa pass to Jerry Jeudy, 81 yards (14:37 left)
UA 10, UM 0 - Jospeh Bulovas 30-yard field goal (13:07 left)
UA 10, UM 3 - Tucker McCann 43-yard field goal (4:31 left)
UA 13, UM 3 - Bulovas 28-yard field goal (2:31 left)
UA 13, UM 10 - Drew Lock pass to Jalen Knox, 20 yards (0:20 left)
Second Quarter
UA 20, UM 10 - Tagovailoa pass to Irv Smith Jr., 2 yards (11:36 left)
UA 27, UM 10 - Tagovailoa pass to DeVonta Smith, 13 yards (10:07 left)
UA 30, UM 10 - Bulovas 21-yard field goal (2:33 left)
Third Quarter
UA 32, UM 10 - Lock sacked, -6 yards SAFETY (0:00 left)
Fourth Quarter
UA 39, UM 10 - Damien Harris run, 2 yards (13:32 left)
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.