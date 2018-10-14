Alabama State falls at in-state foe South Alabama

MOBILE, AL (WSFA) - It was hardly a contest in Mobile as Alabama State fell to in-state opponent South Alabama. The Hornets (2-4) lost 45-7 to the Jaguars (2-5) out of the Sun Belt Conference.
The Hornets only trailed 7-0 after the first quarter but the Jags turned it on in the second, scoring 21 points in the second 15-minute frame.
ASU did find its only score of the game in that quarter. After the Jags went up 14-0, the Hornets scored on their first play of the next drive.
Quarterback KHA’Darris Davis and wide receiver Tyrek Allen dialed up the touchdown connection with a 75-yard strike to cut the lead in half with 8:45 to play in the first half.
South Alabama used a 19-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Evan Orth and Jordan McCray touchdown reception gave the Jaguars a 28-7 lead going into the break.
South Alabama ran away with things in the second half to eventually pull out the 45-7 victory.
Alabama State now enters a BYE week as they prepare for the Magic City Classic.
It’ll be the Hornets and the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M in Birmingham Oct. 27. The two will kick things off at 2:30 p.m.
