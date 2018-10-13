Auburn alums throw “tailgate wedding” before football game

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Before the Auburn Tiger’s kickoff against the Tenneseee Volunteers, two Auburn University alumni are having a unique wedding.
Auburn alums and local east Alabama residents Sophie and Frank had their wedding set for September 2017, but Hurricane Irma forced them to cancel.
After hearing of the Tailgate Wedding contest the couple thought it would be the perfect chance to enjoy Auburn gameday traditions and tie the knot.
"As the official sausage of the SEC, Johnsonville knows the struggles of planning a fall wedding as an SEC fan, you can’t risk missing a key game for a wedding, even if it’s your own.
To offer a solution to this problem for SEC fans, Johnsonville teamed up with Tim Tebow and the SEC to launch a nationwide contest to throw one lucky couple a fully equipped tailgate wedding during the 2018 football season, entirely planned by Johnsonville employees."
Saturday’s wedding is expected to start off with a ceremony outside Auburn Arena at 10:00 AM Central Time - Just one hour before kickoff.
The plans include a ceremony, reception, and to top it off a toast by former University of Florida quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Tim Tebow.
To watch a series of wedding planning videos go to this link https://youtu.be/C90LiKyFGTM.
