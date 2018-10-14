First Alert: Back in the 80s for the next few days

Cooler weather returns by the second half of the week.

80 degree temperatures return today.
By Lee Southwick | October 14, 2018 at 7:40 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 7:40 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - SUNday will live up to it’s name with plenty of sunshine to go around, but the heat returns a bit, too.

Today’s highs will warm to the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures in the 80s will linger Monday and Tuesday, and rain chances come back slightly, as well. Monday through Wednesday, 20 - 30% of you will see a passing shower or downpour.

By Wednesday, another frontal boundary will have moved through the area, and temperatures in the 70s will return once again.

