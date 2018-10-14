Florida insurers to weather effects of Michael, analysts say

People walk amidst rubble in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert)
By TERRY SPENCER | October 13, 2018 at 9:51 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 9:51 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — While Florida's disjointed property insurance system will take a multibillion dollar loss from Hurricane Michael damages, analysts say it should be able to pay claims without problems thanks to sufficient reserves and backups.

Analysts estimate private insurers will pay $6 billion in claims for wind and storm surge damage to residential, commercial and industrial properties and vehicles.

Major insurers like Allstate don't write many homeowners policies in Florida because of the high risk of hurricane losses, leaving the market to smaller companies and Citizens Property — the government-created insurance company for homeowners who couldn't get property insurance elsewhere.

Insurance analyst Fitch Ratings said the Florida companies can withstand storms like Michael that hit sparsely populated areas of the state, but would struggle if a major storm hit Miami or another big city.

This Oct. 12, 2018, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows part of Panama City, Fla. Hurricane Michael swept through the Florida town Wednesday, Oct. 10. (DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)
This aerial photo shows debris and destruction in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, after Hurricane Michael went through the area on Wednesday. Mexico Beach, the ground-zero town, was nearly obliterated by the hurricane, an official said Friday as the scale of the storm's fury became ever clearer. (Bronte Wittpenn/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
This aerial photo shows debris and destruction in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, after Hurricane Michael went through the area on Wednesday. Mexico Beach, the ground-zero town, was nearly obliterated by the hurricane, an official said Friday as the scale of the storm's fury became ever clearer. (Bronte Wittpenn/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
