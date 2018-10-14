Funeral arrangements set for Montgomery businessman

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements for Montgomery businessman Greg Calhoun have been set.
Calhoun’s funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at True Divine Baptist Church at 4601 Troy Highway.
There will be a public visitation held Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Greater Washington Park. The address is 2818 Third Street, Montgomery, Alabama, 36108.
Calhoun died Thursday in Los Angeles. According to his daughter ShaKenya Calhoun, he lost consciousness and never woke up. He was 66 years old.
Expressions can be sent to Lewis Robusky Mortuary, LLC at 307 County Road 4 East, Prattville, Alabama, 36067.
