NASCAR Cup Playoffs coming to Talladega, WSFA

TALLADEGA, AL (WSFA) - NASCAR drivers on Sunday will be chasing a championship at the historic Talladega Superspeedway in playoffs televised on WSFA at 1 p.m.
Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and the rest of the 12 drivers still alive in the playoffs will participate in the 1000Bulbs.com 500.
And they will be taking on the Speedway, which is famous for being the location of frequent crashes.
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Races began with 16 drivers.
Talladega Superspeedway is the second site for participants who made it into the second round. After Talladega and a contest at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, KS, the number of drivers will be cut to eight for three races before the final Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
NASCAR America Sunday begins at noon on WSFA, to be followed at 12:30 p.m. by a preview of the Talladaga race.
