Tuskegee notches 17-6 win over Fort Valley State

FORT VALLEY, GA (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will return home a winner after getting the road win over Fort Valley State. The Golden Tigers (4-3, 2-1) used two touchdowns to get a 17-6 win over the Fort Valley State Wildcats (1-6, 1-3).
The Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead behind an Abisai Gutierrez 33-yard field goal with 3:14 left in the first quarter. The Wildcats could say goodbye to that lead because they’d never see it again.
In the second quarter, the Golden Tigers were on the board. With the Golden Tiger offense on the goal line, quarterback Ahmad Deramus showed his tight end Kendall Calvin some love. Deramus hit Calvin for the 4-yard touchdown pass and Tuskegee was in the lead.
That was all the defense needed really, because they were lights out all game.
The Golden Tiger defense only allowed six points and paired that with two sacks, an interception and a two fumble recoveries.
For extra measure, justice was delivered in third quarter. It was Tuskegee running back Justice Owens who sentenced the Fort Valley State defense on an 11-yard touchdown reception from Deramus. It was part of an 81-yard receiving day for Owens out of the backfield.
The Golden Tigers added another field goal with 4:24 left in the third quarter to push their lead to 17-3.
Deramus turned in another strong performance at quarterback. He aired it out for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns, and was efficient - completing 18 of 23 pass attempts.
The Golden Tigers netted 118 yards rushing, led by Kenny Grant’s 86 yards on 16 attempts.
Tuskegee will now prepare for homecoming against Kentucky State. The 94th annual tradition kicks off next Saturday at 1 p.m.
