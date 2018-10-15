Andalusia plays dual roles in Hurricane Michael aftermath

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Hurricane Michael is long gone after leaving its devastation behind in the Florida panhandle. Four days later, Andalusia is playing dual roles as comforter and provider.
At the Holiday Inn Express in Andalusia, Charlie Harris has a new home for now: Room 223 courtesy of Hurricane Michael.
“It is kind of tough at times and we have our moments," Harris said.
Harris and his family, including the newest member of the family - a baby girl, chose to ride out the storm in his Bay County, Florida, home last week, 40 miles inland from where Michael made landfall.
Harris says never again.
“Never underestimate and never use past experience," Harris said.
The photos of Harris' neighborhood in Bay County show Michael’s signature: toppled trees, water everywhere and somewhere in the muck of it all is Harris' home. He doesn’t know yet if it can be salvaged.
“It’s gonna be close," he said.
Meanwhile, Charlie Harris is not alone. Harris' neighbors at the hotel are power company crews.
“The primary challenge is to make sure everybody is taken care of and safe," said hotel general manager Kim Jenkins.
The Andalusia Fire Department sent three firefighters who teamed up with an Opp firefighter and headed to Marianna, Florida, over the weekend, a little more than 100 miles away.
“My outlook on that is I much rather send help than need help, so we’re here to help anyway we can," said Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson.
Back at the hotel, Charlie Harris has no idea when he will be able to go back to northern Florida, but he’s not complaining. At least, he says, he survived and can talk about it.
The city also sent six employees from the utility department to Quincy, Florida. Both departments are expected to return sometime later this week.
