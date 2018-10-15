Auburn’s Director of Athletics on Malzahn: “My job is to support him”

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Is Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn on the hot seat? After Saturday’s loss to Tennessee, many Auburn fans are less than thrilled with their head coach.
On Monday, Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene visited the Monday Morning Quarterback Club where we asked him about Malzahn’s job status.
“My responsibility is to support him and his team, and we’ll continue doing so. We’ll continue working to get better,” said Greene.
After lofty expectations to start the season, the Tigers have lost three games and look ahead to stiff competition from the likes of Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Alabama.
We asked Greene how often he talks with Malzahn to discuss job performance and Greene told me the two talk once a week. When I asked him about how he can assure Auburn fans that their program is in good hands moving forward, Greene added, “Our responsibility is to make sure we get the right things in place and sticking with that process.”
Does Coach Malzahn face a secure future at Auburn? Reports have Auburn owing him $32 million should Malzahn leave. Would the Auburn folks pay out that much money to part ways with Malzahn? Listen to the Greene interview and you make the call!
