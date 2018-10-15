Baldwin County woman dead after crash early Sunday morning

Baldwin County woman dead after crash early Sunday morning
According to ALEA Lt. Byron Piggott, the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Soldiers Creek Road in Baldwin County.
By WSFA Staff | October 15, 2018 at 12:17 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 12:17 PM

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Baldwin County woman is dead after a crash early Sunday morning.

According to ALEA Lt. Byron Piggott, the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Soldiers Creek Road in Baldwin County. Emily Marie Ellis, 18, of Lillian was traveling south on the roadway when her 2009 Toyota 4-Runner left the roadway and hit a tree.

Ellis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.