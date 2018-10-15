Covington County Fair starts Monday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The annual fair has come and gone in Montgomery. Now it’s Andalusia’s turn.
The county fair opened Monday night. This is the 56th year of the Andalusia fair located off Highway 55 South. The average attendance has been around 17,000 a year. The Kiwanis Club of Andalusia says it generally collects about $40,000 that will later be distributed to local charities.
“This is a great time of year with the fair in town. It’s the culture, fall festival and a lot of family fun. We are grateful for the Kiwanis Club sponsoring it,” said Andalusia city treasurer John Thompson.
The fair lasts the entire week and ends Saturday night.
