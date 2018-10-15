Elon Musk files trademark for Tesla-branded tequila

(CNN) - If electric car magnate Elon Musk gets his way, there could be a Tesla-branded tequila in the works.
Tesla filed a trademark application last week for "Teslaquila," which it describes as a "distilled agave liquor."
However, the filing was made based on "intent to use" because the product isn't ready yet.
Musk announced Friday on Twitter that the product is in the works. He also posted an image of what the bottle will look like, complete with a red-and-tan label emblazoned with Tesla's indelible logo.
Teslaquila started as part of an April Fool's joke, in which Musk tweeted that Tesla had gone bankrupt.
In the tweet, Musk posted a picture of himself pretending to be passed out and referencing empty bottles of Teslaquila.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.