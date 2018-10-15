First Alert: Very warm weather today and tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Warm weather headlines the forecast the next couple of days. First things first, we’ll hit the mid and upper 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. In case you’re wondering, that’s almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. A few widely scattered showers will pop up, with the best chance of rain coming in the part of Alabama that lies south of US Highway 80 and west of I-65.
More warm weather is ahead tomorrow, and the scattered rain will linger, too.
Cooler, drier air arrives Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with highs backing down into the 70s and no appreciable rain chance.
Another front arrives on Saturday; we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of and along the front, followed by a change to much cooler weather Sunday and into next week.
