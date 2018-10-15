First Alert: Very warm weather today and tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Warm weather headlines the forecast the next couple of days. First things first, we’ll hit the mid and upper 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. In case you’re wondering, that’s almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. A few widely scattered showers will pop up, with the best chance of rain coming in the part of Alabama that lies south of US Highway 80 and west of I-65.