Gov. Ivey issues executive order to freeze early parole of violent inmates

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has issued an executive order for a temporary moratorium on early parole consideration for violent inmates.
"I just finished my meeting with Board of Pardons & Paroles and I was disappointed by the meeting," Ivey said.
The order states that all early paroles for violent inmates are frozen until the board can create a corrective action plan, which is due in 30 days. The order also states that the board docketed hundreds of dangerous inmates for early parole with no justification, calling the practices a threat to public safety, and said the board failed to properly evaluate inmates’ suitability for parole.
WSFA 12 News asked Ivey why the violent inmates were up for early parole, and she said she failed to get a direct answer from the board.
Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall met with the Board of Pardons and Paroles regarding the early parole of violent inmates. The meeting was scheduled after WSFA 12 News launched an investigation into the board, revealing the number of violent inmates up for early parole consideration, and those released long before their sentences were served.
Based on WSFA 12 News' investigation, about 100 violent inmates were on the docket for early parole in October. The board gave us this statement earlier in October:
“The Agency’s position is we do not have data showing a dramatic increase in violent inmates being considered for parole prior to their original set date. If such data exists from another entity, we would be happy to analyze their numbers. There have been no procedure changes that would generate an increase in cases considered fitting your description.”
Ivey also designated Lyn Head as chairman of the board; Cliff Walker was the chairman previously. Legally, Ivey does not have the authority to remove the board, which can only be done through impeachment. However she can call for their resignations.
