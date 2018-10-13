Lauderdale County High student hospitalized after suffering spinal cord injury during football game

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A student at Lauderdale County High School was airlifted from a football game Friday night after suffering a neck injury.
He was discharged from the hospital Saturday morning.
According to Lauderdale County High School’s Facebook page, Carson Harbin suffered a bruised spinal cord from a stinger.
Harbin is still in pain and is currently recovering from the injury.
The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department also posted on Facebook, asking the community to keep Harbin in their prayers.
