LSU fined $100,000 for fans storming field after win over Georgia

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that LSU will be fined $100,000 after fans stormed the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday after the Tigers beat No. 2 Georgia.
The fine is for a “violation of access to competition area policy.”
RELATED STORIES:
This is the second time LSU has been fined for fans running onto the field. The first was against Ole Miss in 2014.
According to officials, the money from these fines are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.