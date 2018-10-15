Opelika police investigating weekend shooting on North 16th Place

By Alex Jones | October 15, 2018 at 9:07 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 2:48 PM

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend.

Just after midnight on Oct. 13, a 36-year-old man was brought into the Emergency Room at East Alabama Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon investigation, officers were able to determine the incident occurred in the 300 block of North 16th Place.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or (334) 745-8665.

