WSFA 12 News partners with Red Cross for Hurricane Michael Relief Drive

Rakiea and her 15-month-old son, Cavaughn, found safety at the evacuation center as Hurricane Michael roared towards the Florida Panhandle. They know that the roof was blown off of their apartment complex but are not sure yet of the damage inflicted on their home. “We are being fed, and have a safe place to stay. All of our basic needs are being met,” shared Rakiea regarding their stay in the shelter at Bozeman High School, a Red Cross supported shelter. (Source: Daniel Cima/American Red Cross)