WSFA 12 News partners with Red Cross for Hurricane Michael Relief Drive

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a relief drive to help those affected by Hurricane Michael.
It’s set for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll give you a phone number during the event to call in and make a donation.
You can also donate online at www.wsfa.com/relief.
According to the American Red Cross, more than 1,000 Red Cross disaster workers are supporting the relief efforts in Florida, Georgia and Alabama and hundreds more are being mobilized.
The organization has served 125,500 meals and snacks and is working with partners to start serving tens of thousands of hot meals each day, the Red Cross says.
There are also people staying 27 Red Cross and community evacuation centers across Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
