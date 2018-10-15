WSFA 12 News partners with Red Cross for Hurricane Michael Relief Drive

By WSFA Staff | October 15, 2018 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 4:26 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a relief drive to help those affected by Hurricane Michael.

It’s set for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll give you a phone number during the event to call in and make a donation.

You can also donate online at www.wsfa.com/relief.

According to the American Red Cross, more than 1,000 Red Cross disaster workers are supporting the relief efforts in Florida, Georgia and Alabama and hundreds more are being mobilized.

Michael Gailfoil grew up in The Cove Neighborhood in Panama City, Florida, but he had never seen anything like the chaos of Hurricane Michael when it came roaring ashore. “I’ve been through a lot during my 17 years as a cop, and it takes a lot to scare me,” shared Michael with American Red Cross volunteer Bob Wallace, “but I was really, really scared.” Michael went on to say that he would never attempt to ride out another hurricane.
The organization has served 125,500 meals and snacks and is working with partners to start serving tens of thousands of hot meals each day, the Red Cross says.

There are also people staying 27 Red Cross and community evacuation centers across Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Rakiea and her 15-month-old son, Cavaughn, found safety at the evacuation center as Hurricane Michael roared towards the Florida Panhandle. They know that the roof was blown off of their apartment complex but are not sure yet of the damage inflicted on their home. “We are being fed, and have a safe place to stay. All of our basic needs are being met,” shared Rakiea regarding their stay in the shelter at Bozeman High School, a Red Cross supported shelter.
