Street at Troy rail road crossing to close for repairs

TROY, AL (WSFA) - South Three Notch Street (U.S. Highway 29) will be closed at the rail road crossing near the intersection of Montgomery Street and Madison street Monday evening, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The roadway will be closed at around 4 p.m., weather permitting, so CSX Rail Road can repair the crossing. A detour will take motorists to U.S. Highway 231 to Trojan Way to West Fairview Street.
Work is expected to be completed Friday morning. Motorists should use caution when traveling in the area.
