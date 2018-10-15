2 Tennessee residents arrested in Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two Tennessee residents have been charged with murder in a Sept. 19 homicide.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, MPD charged Mitchell Call, 29, and Abigail Peace, 25, with one count of murder each; both suspects were taken into custody in Missouri on Sept. 26 by the U.S. Marshals Metropolitan Task Force in St. Louis, Mo., and the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes against Persons. Both were extradited back to Montgomery on Oct.13.
Following their arrests, Call and Peace were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where each was being held under a $150,000 bond.
Police and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Rosa Parks around 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 19 on a report of an unconscious man. The man, identified as 33-year-old Montgomery resident Darrell Rudolph, had sustained a fatal injury from an assault and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Duckett advised an investigation indicates Rudolph had become a recent acquaintance of the suspects.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.