Trojans try to bounce back from upset loss to Liberty

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Troy head football coach Neal Brown did not mince words after the Trojans' 22-16 upset loss against Liberty this past Saturday.
“Very disappointed in our performance,” Brown assessed. “Not up to our standards from coaching or playing-wise.”
The Trojan offense was held to under 300 total yards for the second time in the 2018 season.
“A lot of Troy beating Troy,” said Brown. “We had four sacks, eight penalties, two turnovers. Our perimeter blocking was the worst I’ve ever been around.”
“We just have to get better and better each day,” said running back B.J. Smith. “We have to pay attention to the little things. We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot so much.”
Preparation was not the problem in Brown’s eyes. He believes execution was the issue on Saturday.
“We just didn’t play well,” said Brown. “First and foremost, I think that is on me. That’s my job as the head coach to make sure we play better. We didn’t do a good enough job. It’s one thing when you go and you have a bunch of lack of effort. That wasn’t it. Our kids played hard, we just didn’t play very well.”
The Trojans will get a couple extra days off before heading to Mobile to take on rival South Alabama on Oct. 23 in the Battle for the Belt. Kick off at Ladd-Peebles stadium is set for 7 p.m.
