Victim in Montgomery homicide identified as teen

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The victim in a fatal shooting in Montgomery Saturday night has been identified.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Ja’Devian De’Sean Smith, 17, has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in the 800 block of South Holt Street. Officers responded to the scene at 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired and found Smith with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD has opened the city’s 30th homicide investigation in 2018. No arrests have been made.
