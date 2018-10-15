Warm for all, wet for some

Hit and miss showers will pop up across the state later today. The rain won’t be widespread; in fact, many of us will dodge the rain. We’ll put the coverage around 20% in central Alabama, with a higher coverage in southwest Alabama. Everyone will be very warm - highs will soar into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, well above normal for this time of year. Scattered rain and warm weather continues tomorrow, followed by a change to cooler, drier weather Wednesday and beyond.